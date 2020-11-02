Bubble Korero on display in the Avenue

Jen McDonald speaks at the opening of Bubble Korero. To her left are Jo Ockey and Lisa Reweti. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

The former Camera Centre shop on the corner of Victoria Ave and Guyton St has become a gallery, displaying hundreds of artworks and a variety of expressions.

All sorts of people have been involved in what is a thought-provoking exhibition of how people managed / enjoyed / suffered / endured lockdown.

They've called it Bubble Korero and it was formally opened last week when kaumātua John Maihi blessed the exhibition.

It is a Whanganui Learning Centre project, with input from partners, schools and the general population.

Lisa Reweti from the Whanganui Regional Museum was a participant and helper after being approached by Jo Ockey, family support worker at Whanganui Learning Centre.

"I suggested we film people talking about their experience during lockdown, so I did the first one."

There's a TV monitor on during the exhibition, with people talking to camera, messages on screen or some other representational form telling the story.

There are all forms of multi-dimensional expression on the walls and hanging from wires. A series of decorated clay tiles features on one wall.

"We asked people to come and do a workshop at the museum," says Jo Ockey. "Again, it was a response to what happened in your bubble – how did you see it, what did it look like? – and that's where this has come from."

Jo says a variety of people of all ages attended the workshops and created tiles.

"We wanted a voice, a story from everyone," says Jo. The videos brought in all kinds of responses. Some people brought in songs … other people just couldn't sit in front of a video camera, so we collected their words."

For some the time was too traumatic to talk about.

Jo says they met with a lot of emotional responses, including anger and fear. Accordingly, some of the artworks aren't named or signed.

"This is Whanganui's voice," says Jo.

Whanganui Learning Centre manager Jen McDonald spoke at the opening.

"At the Learning Centre we had an idea, after hearing a few stories, that people needed a space to be able to tell their stories, to reconnect, to reflect on what lockdown was like, and for many it was a space to heal.

"I'd like to thank my team for getting in behind it, and the extended family who helped put the exhibition together."

Some of the work on display at Bubble Korero. Photo / Paul Brooks

Jen made special mention of Jo as well as community partners Whanganui Regional Museum, Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens, Artists Open Studios, Creative NZ, ACE Aotearoa. She also used the occasion for a special award.

"This work that we've done is also part of our wider work in the community which is our Festival of Adult Learning … celebrates adult learners as life-long learners. These people often have real tenacity: they have stories behind them and they come back into learning and make a real difference.

"This year we thought it would be really nice to celebrate an adult in our community who epitomises that story. This is a woman who has worked alongside us, she has shared her knowledge and skill with our learners … she's generous of spirit, knowledgeable, but above all, she's extremely humble."

The acknowledgement was for Lurlene Christiansen.

Bubble Korero is on display until the end of this week.