Bring on the weekend! Whanganui weather week a tale of two halves

The sun should be shining from Thursday onwards. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's topsy turvy weather is here to stay, for the next couple of days anyway.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said showers would continue to pass through until Thursday, with the chance of strong northwesterlies and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will bring shower activity, with winds remaining from the west.

"That could be quite gusty at times as well."

Makgabutlane said those showers would start to ease off a little bit during the second half of the week.

"There will still be a bit of cloud around, but at this point, not much more in terms of any rain.

"We've got a ridge of high pressure that builds a little bit from Thursday into Friday.

"That will be bringing some beautiful, fine weather."

Overnight temperatures would remain warm for the start of the week, Makgabutlane said.

"It was 16C overnight on Sunday, and it's looking similar for Monday night as well.

"Those temperatures should ease off from Tuesday night onwards though. It'll be 12C overnight, then the day after that it's closer to ten and the upper singles. That should make things a bit more bearable."

As for the day time, Makgabutlane said it would remain around 20-21C for the rest of the week, rising to 22C on Sunday.