Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand caravan visits Whanganui this month

The caravan tours New Zealand every year. Photo / Angus McNaughton

The caravan tours New Zealand every year. Photo / Angus McNaughton

"Pinkie", the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand's pink caravan, visits Whanganui and Taihape this month, accompanied by specialist breast nurses who will be available to chat about breast health.

Caravan co-ordinator Emilie Petitdemange said Pinkie went on an educational tour around the country every year.

"We're thrilled to be visiting the Manawatū-Whanganui region this April," Petitdemange said.

"It's a great chance to talk about mammograms, get advice about checking your breasts, and learn how you can reduce your breast cancer risk."

Petitdemange said a life-like torso, which shows the visible signs of breast cancer, would also be on board.

"Many women are often surprised to learn what a lump actually feels like, so we urge everyone to come along and find out for themselves."

Around 45 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Whanganui District Health Board area every year, and around 10 die from the disease. While it is the most common cancer for New Zealand women, research shows the earlier it is detected, the better the outcome.

"We encourage women to be breast aware from the age of 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40," Petitdemange said.

"Our breast nurses are trained professionals who can give expert advice about symptoms, treatments, support groups and post-surgery options.

"Anyone who can't visit Pinkie in person is welcome to call our free nurse advice line on 0800 BC NURSE (0800 226 8773)."

The caravan was adapted to be Covid-safe last year, meeting social distancing and hygiene requirements with face masks and disposable gloves available to visitors.

Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/pinkcaravan to learn more about the Pink Caravan.

Pinkie will at the following locations:

New World Whanganui - Thursday, April 22, 8.30am-1pm

Countdown Trafalgar Square - Tuesday, April 27, 9am-2.30pm

New World Taihape - Wednesday, April 28, 9am-2.30pm