Rayner said despite advancements in care allowing many to survive their diagnosis, more than 650 still died from breast cancer in New Zealand each year.
“Our mission is to change that,” she said.
The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is the foundation’s longest-running annual fundraising campaign. Thousands of volunteers with pink donation buckets will line New Zealand streets over the two days.
The donations go directly towards breast cancer research, patient support programmes and education campaigns.
The foundation said volunteers were still needed for the Whanganui region to work in two-hour shifts over the two days.
“We don’t receive any Government funding, so we rely on the generosity of incredible volunteers to keep our vital work going,” Rayner said.
“Giving up just two hours of your time is a small act that has a massive impact.”
Volunteers can sign up on the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal website until midday on October 16.
“Every dollar raised goes towards our mission to stop New Zealanders dying from breast cancer,” Rayner said.