The Royal Whanganui Opera House is one of several buildings around Whanganui that will light up pink on October 17-18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Royal Whanganui Opera House is one of several buildings around Whanganui that will light up pink on October 17-18.

Some of Whanganui’s most prominent landmarks will light up pink as part of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink-wash of landmarks across the globe this month aims to bring attention to breast cancer. In New Zealand, more than 90 sites will turn pink in line with the Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal fundraising campaign, with collection volunteers needed in Whanganui.

The Royal Whanganui Opera House, Durie Hill Memorial Tower, War Memorial Centre, and Virginia Lake fountain will be illuminated in pink lights on October 17-18.

“This October, we’re calling on New Zealanders to back our vision of stopping deaths from breast cancer,” Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.

In the Whanganui area, about 60 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.