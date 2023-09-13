Regional Development Minister Kieran McAnulty, Mark Petersen, Mayor Andrew Tripe and Kahureremoa Aki breaking the ground to mark the start of work on the Te Puwaha Stage One Port civil construction works.

Construction is under way at Whanganui Port after Regional Development Minister Kieran McAnulty ‘broke the ground’ and marked the start of work on the Te Pūwaha Stage One Port civil construction works on Wednesday, September 13.

Stage one works involve the construction of a heavy pavement vessel hardstand and concrete structures out over the water capable of carrying Q-West Boat Builder’s 380-tonne capacity mobile boat hoist. In addition, a specialist water treatment plant to service the vessel maintenance heavy pavement is to be built, along with demolition and ground preparation works.

Whanganui Port director Mark Petersen acknowledged the momentous occasion.

“Rebuilding the port will strengthen our position in New Zealand’s blue highway, while also enabling the building and maintenance of world-class vessels right here at our own back door. The opportunities this will bring to our community cannot be underestimated,” said Petersen.

“To share this day with Minister McAnulty is particularly fitting, as without the support of central government, this project would not be possible,” he said.

Funding for this work is split evenly between the Provincial Growth Fund as managed by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, and the Whanganui District Council’s investment into the Whanganui Port Limited Partnership, which is developing, and will own and operate the redevelopment assets.

Mark Petersen broke the ground alongside Minister McAnulty, Te Pūwaha project chair Kahureremoa Aki, and Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe.

Kahureremoa Aki has been on the Te Pūwaha governance group since its inception, initially as a community representative and later as chair.

Kahureremoa acknowledges the support and leadership of hapū and the community to reach this stage, and to continue to take the project forward.

“Our community have been incredibly supportive of this project, and to share this milestone with many who have been involved over the past couple of years is very special,” said Aki.

“It is clear that by working collaboratively, we have overcome what may have been seen as traditional boundaries between the likes of council, hapū and others – rather than them and us, it is just us, as we all work towards a common goal. That goal is one step closer today,” she said.

Mayor Tripe shared his pride in being involved with Te Pūwaha.

“What makes this project really special is the way it’s brought people together and upheld the values of the Te Awa Tupua legislation, acknowledging the Whanganui awa as a living indivisible whole,” he said.

“For the council, this partnership with iwi represents an entirely new way of working and it’s the first major infrastructure project within the country to be delivered in this way,” said Tripe.

Concrete Structures Limited is carrying out the rebuild works and their first task is to lift the deck of the existing wharf in the areas where they will be building a new sea wall, using tubular piles to create land to water’s edge.

The team will then work backward to create safe secure land behind the piles so the Concrete Structures’ 400-tonne crane can be driven out to the water’s edge to build the new infrastructure for the mobile boat hoist. The Stage One works are expected to be complete by November 2024.

Now that stage one works are under way, project director Phil Wardale confirms that procurement for the next phases of the works will get started, which will focus on the selection of a design and construct contractor to rebuild the adjoining wharf two, and the sourcing of dredging equipment for the port.

While in Whanganui, Minister McAnulty also spent time viewing progress at the North Mole, along with visiting project partner Q-West Boat Builders to hear about their plans to move to the Whanganui Port and to view progress on the Auckland Transport ferry, currently under construction.



















