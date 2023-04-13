The incident was reported to the police just after 3pm.

A series of break-ins on stores along Whanganui’s Victoria Ave is raising alarm bells with Kathmandu the latest business to be hit by a ramraid.

Police said offenders used a car to gain access to Kathmandu at 3.30am on April 12 before leaving in another vehicle.

Just four days earlier on April 8 a break-in occurred shortly after 6am at Stirling Sports on Victoria Ave.

Stirling Sports Director, Vrajnish Joshi, said the offenders parked a car outside and broke in through the front door before emptying out clothes and items from the front of the shop.

“It’s definitely unsettling and not only for me, for all of my team.”

Just one month earlier on March 3, Bates Watchmakers was ramraided on Victoria Ave at 4.55am with over $10,000 worth of damage made from the smashing of the glass counters and windows alone.

Mainstreet General Manager, Des Warahi, said it seemed to be a trend across the country and now the Whanganui community was being targeted.

“That’s two break-ins in less than five days.”

Warahi said Mainstreet had started conversations with Whanganui District Council and the police to discuss funding for bollards to protect businesses.

“If you look at the places that were targeted there’s lots of glass at the front of these stores.”

Joshi said Whanganui Stirling Sports would be increasing its security after the break-in.

“This is happening on the main street and it would be good to have more patrolling and for either the council or police to get involved.”

Joshi said he thought the high cost of living and inflation was making break-ins more common.

“We need to do something to make business people safe.”

Warahi said for businesses that were trying to recover from Covid the increase in crime was hard to deal with.

“There’s only so many kicks in the stomach you can take.”

Although the break-ins had mostly happened in the early hours of the morning, Warahi said he was concerned for the ongoing safety of members of the public on Victoria Ave.

“It puts everybody at risk, it’s not a victimless crime.”



