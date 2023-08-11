Whanganui Brass Band members of the New Zealand Secondary Schools Band: Mitchell Cosford, Connor Rooke, Toby Clark and Bryn Morgan.

There will be an opportunity to hear the best individual brass performances from Brass Whanganui members and to raise money to support members who are touring with the National Band of New Zealand (Ray Farrow) and members of the New Zealand Secondary Schools Band (Bryn Morgan, Toby Clark, Connor Rooke, and Mitchell Cosford).

The recitals are performances by soloists who recently performed with distinction at the New Zealand National Brass Band championships. There will be solos from Ray Farrow, Hamish Jellyman, Tahu Pikimaui, Mitchell Cosford, Toby Clark, and Chris Scudder, and ensemble performances from the trombone section and double ensemble from the whole group.

Key interest in the ensemble works are the Whanganui Fanfare by Andrew Perkins, written to celebrate the opening of the Hand Span sculpture by Ross Mitchell-Anyon and the trombone ensemble, Until Next Time Emily, written by Hamish Jellyman.

The event begins on Saturday, August 19, with an afternoon tea meet and greet at 3pm, time for you to have a chat with these amazing musicians, followed by the recitals in the church at 3.30pm.

Ray Farrow who is the solo horn for Brass Whanganui is also a member of The National Band of New Zealand which is to tour the Australian east coast in the first few weeks of September.

Musical director David Bremner has produced an amazing band of the highest quality to perform six big concerts, which have already gained huge interest from the Australian banding community.

Brass Whanganui’s youth, Bryn Morgan, Toby Clark, Connor Rooke, and Mitchell Cosford, are going away with the New Zealand Secondary Schools Band in late September and will perform concerts in the Waikato.

With this recital, Brass Whanganui hopes to raise money in support of them representing Whanganui on the national and international stages.



