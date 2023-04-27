One submitter asked for the Aramoho Cemetery to be shut at night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some are calling for alcohol to be banned at Whanganui cemeteries.

Consumption of alcohol is currently allowed in cemeteries and the Whanganui District Council intends to keep it that way while regulating disruptive behaviour and waste.

The council is reviewing its cemeteries and crematoria bylaw and public submissions were split on the issue of alcohol.

Teresa Pfeffer said she understood people mourned for their loved ones in different ways but the council allowing “absolute rubbish put on or around headstones” was beyond her comprehension.

That included full bottles of beer and wine.

“My sister and brother-in-law were buried in the new area three and four years ago. I visit the cemetery almost every week.

“There have been many times that young children are seen on their bikes riding in the cemetery grounds while there have been bottles of liquor at some of the headstones for the taking. Why is this okay?”

Pfeffer said all alcohol should be banned from “this sacred place”.

“Our cemetery is becoming a talking point and joke to relatives from both within New Zealand and overseas.”

Jodie Clareburt, who lives close to the Aramoho Cemetery, said there had been many occasions with some disruption after a funeral, and drinking was taking place.

“They then get into their cars and do burnouts through the cemetery and then out on to the road.

“It is disruptive to many, including myself as I have a special needs child and it is very frightening for him.”

Clareburt requested that a gate be installed and the cemetery be closed at night.

Justine Burgess said while her initial reaction was to ban alcohol, she agreed that for some families, “raising a glass” would help them.

Another issue on the table is the construction of a water feature specifically for the scattering of ashes.

The council says the only current option – using natural water sources like the Whanganui River – has significant cultural barriers against introducing any part of a dead body.

Ann Blackwell said people should be allowed to scatter ashes where they want, and Lance Patterson said the water from the feature would eventually go down the drain and through tidal movements into the river.

“This is such a waste of money and [there is] no justification for it,” Patterson said.

Clareburt said as it was not accepted to scatter ashes in the awa, a water feature would be a good idea, provided the ashes did not sit at the bottom and were able to disperse.

The one item that drew almost total support from the 22 submissions was allowing the council to authorise the maintenance of a grave once reasonable attempts to contact the owner of the plot had been made.

New Zealand Master Monumental Masons Association executive officer Mel Foster said while the masons commended the enthusiasm of volunteer groups involved in cleaning and restoring memorial monuments, they had concerns that in some cases lack of knowledge or expertise in technique could cause further damage.

“The association is happy to offer their expert advice and guidance when required both to council and volunteer groups and look forward to developing some good communication channels towards this.”

Council policy manager Elise Broadbent said deliberations would take place on May 16.

“That allows [council] officers enough time to consider all the submissions that have been received and respond to any questions or new information that has come up.”

Under the Local Government Act 2002, a bylaw needs to be reviewed within five years of it being enacted or it will lapse.

The council’s current bylaw will lapse by August 2023 if not reviewed and adopted.



