Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Booze bans, burnouts and a water feature : What the public wants for Whanganui cemeteries

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
One submitter asked for the Aramoho Cemetery to be shut at night. Photo / Bevan Conley

One submitter asked for the Aramoho Cemetery to be shut at night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some are calling for alcohol to be banned at Whanganui cemeteries.

Consumption of alcohol is currently allowed in cemeteries and the Whanganui District Council intends to keep it that way while regulating disruptive behaviour and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle