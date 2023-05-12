Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Book telling the fake story of a real Whanganui disappearance launching in the city

Finn Williams
By
3 mins to read
Bruce Spurdle's novel about the speculative story of his grandfather is launching in Whanganui next month. Photo / Finn Williams

Bruce Spurdle's novel about the speculative story of his grandfather is launching in Whanganui next month. Photo / Finn Williams

A historical fiction novel centred on the real-life disappearance of a Whanganui builder will be launching in the city with an event in a local gallery.

Titled A Cheat and a Liar, the book is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle