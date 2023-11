The book Blue Duck Station will be launched on Wednesday, December 6.

The Friends of the Whanganui River are pleased to be able to support the launch of the new book, Blue Duck Station, which is an exquisite insight into the beauty of our precious flora and fauna along with the conservation efforts of the Steele family.

Everyone is invited to come along and meet Dan Steele, who will give a yarn about the book and life in the valley, with drinks and nibbles included.

■ On Wednesday, December 6, at 5.30pm at the Riverboat Museum, 1A Taupō Quay, Whanganui.