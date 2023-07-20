Sonia Ryrie was last seen on July 1 in Hunterville.

The family of missing woman Sonia Ryrie have confirmed her body was found by police near the Makohine Viaduct, northwest of Hunterville, on Wednesday.

Ryrie, 49, was last seen driving through Hunterville on July 1.

A police spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances in relation to the death, which would be referred to the coroner.

Ryrie’s brother Doug Ryrie said via social media that the family had received the “sad news”.

“It was not what we had hoped for, but what we knew was likely,” he said.

“Thank you everyone for being supportive. It is very much appreciated.”