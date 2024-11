Government to apologise to state abuse survivors, calls for improvements to the West Coast highway. Video / NZ Herald

A body found in the Whanganui River is thought to be that of a man missing since Thursday.

A spokesman said police found a body in the water near the City Bridge about 8am on Tuesday.

“While formal identification procedures are yet to be completed, it is thought that the body is the man who went missing in the Whanganui River [on Thursday].”

Police had notified the family, who went to the scene.