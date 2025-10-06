Advertisement
Body found in Whanganui River confirmed as missing woman Tina Gray

Whanganui Chronicle
A body recovered from the Whanganui River has been confirmed as missing woman Tina Gray.

Police found her body 46km down the river from Taumarunui on Sunday.

Police had been searching the river since the 56-year-old from Taumarunui went missing on September 25.

Last week Ngāti

