A body recovered from the Whanganui River has been confirmed as missing woman Tina Gray.

Police found her body 46km down the river from Taumarunui on Sunday.

Police had been searching the river since the 56-year-old from Taumarunui went missing on September 25.

Last week Ngāti Hāua placed a rāhui on the river from Victory Bridge to Whakahoro until further notice while search and recovery efforts took place.

The rāhui means no swimming, fishing, gathering of kai, canoe paddling, jetboating, sightseeing or use of non-search related vessels can take place on and in the river between these locations.