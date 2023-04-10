Nick Guilford reeled in the biggest snapper of the day. Photo / Mike Tweed

Nick Guilford reeled in the biggest snapper of the day. Photo / Mike Tweed

Clear skies and light winds paved the way for a full day on the water at the Easter Boat Fishing Contest in Whanganui.

On Sunday morning, organiser Trevor Bailey said some vessels were ready to go at the Whanganui Boat Ramp at Wharf St at 4.30am.

It was the 17th year and 16th edition of the event, with the 2022 competition being cancelled due to Covid-19.

“We’ve got 186 anglers and 57 boats this year,” Bailey said.

“They’ve come in from Waitara, Dannevirke, Feilding, Marton and Whanganui.

“Easter is funny. Really, it should be bad fishing, but every year we’ve had big fish caught. The biggest snapper we’ve had in this competition is around 10.9 kilograms.”

Allan Wood (in orange) keeps a close eye on the scales as his blue cod is weighed. Photo / Mike Tweed

Boats weren’t allowed to head out over the sand bar until 7am.

“There were around 20 boats sitting out waiting, some with barbecues on them for a bit of breakfast,” Bailey said.

“At 6am, I could start to see daylight. Everything was in our favour, so away they went.

“They’ve got to get back here by 3.30pm, unless the Ministry for Primary Industries is checking the boat or they’ve broken down. There is a special dispensation for that.”

Saturday’s fishing was cancelled due to wind.

Brendon Davies caught the only kingfish of the day. Photo / Mike Tweed

“A lot of people only like the one day anyway, and it’s good to have a day up your sleeve,” Bailey said.

“We run things properly, and we look after the smallest boat as well as the biggest boat.

“There was a little orange boat here this morning, and the poor buggers were all keen but they just couldn’t get it going. It wouldn’t idle.

“They’re out there now, though. It’s people like those, who start out with bad luck - they normally end up coming back saying, ‘Look what we’ve got’.”

The Chronicle checked back in later on Sunday afternoon to see Nick Guilford bring in a 9.15kg snapper and Brendon Davies present the only kingfish of the day, which weighed in at 10.97kg.

After the fish had been weighed, contestants worked side by side to gut their catches before heading to Club Metro for the prize-giving ceremony.

Contestants gut their fish after weighing in. Photo / Mike Tweed

Results

Snapper: First – 9.150 Nick Guilford (Whanganui), second – 8.864 Gordon Brewer (Whanganui), third – 8.708 Warren Marr (Whanganui).

Blue cod: First – 2.356 Allan Wood (Whanganui), second – 1.986 Ava Higgins (Whanganui), third – 1.848 Kate Osborne (Whanganui).

Gurnard: First – 0.884 Bill Jane (Waitara), second – 0.868 Hayden Laing (Whanganui), third – 0.780 Darren Zentveld (Rongatea).

Kahawai: First – 2.262 Wilson Monty (Waitara), second – 2.130 Kaylee Smith (Tangimoana), third – 2.124 Kevin Redshaw (Marton).

Tarakihi: First – 1.746 Maurice Wigglesworth (Ashhurst) second – 1.434 Corey Higgins (Whanganui), third – 0.876 Jock Huston (Marton).

John Dory: First – 1.722 Ethan Coleman (Whanganui), second – 1.704 Gareth Jones (Whanganui), third - 1.694 Maurice Wigglesworth (Ashhurst).

Trevally: First – 2.946 Corey Higgins (Whanganui), second – 2.838 Andrew Judd (Asburton), third – 2.548 Sam Anderson (Whanganui).

Kingfish: First – 10.970 Brendon Davies (Whanganui).