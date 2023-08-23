Blues master Bullfrog Rata. Photo / Ronald Laing

September club night at the Musicians Club this Friday is not to be missed, with two outstanding Kiwi artists getting together to perform a unique blend of the most exciting sounds and rhythms.

Blues master Bullfrog Rata and jazz master Geoff Culverwell got together in the recording studio some 18 months ago. That meeting led to a partnership that has been thrilling crowds at national festivals and club gigs around the country with a mix of seasoned raw blues, standards, and new music.

Jazz master Geoff Culverwell.

For anyone unfamiliar with the music of Bullfrog, here is a recent press release from the Mainly Acoustic Music Club in Upper Hut:

Bullfrog Rata’s musical journey has been wide and varied. From busking on the streets in towns like Wairoa and Waipukarau to flying on jets to play for billionaires in the US, complete with limousines and secret service agents. He has also travelled to the UK with Midge Marsden and The Exponents on a number of occasions. He has been lucky enough to open for and share the stage with international blues acts like Junior Wells, Charlie Musselwhite, Watermelon Slim, Canned Heat, Taj Mahal, Keb Mo, Chris Cain and mega stars Tina Turner, Charlie Pride, and Jethro Tull.

The duo has been receiving rave reviews:

Thunderbird Cafe, Wellington - “Not to be missed. Blues and roots music, riveting guitar work, and brilliant flute and trumpet that goes right to the heart.”

Winston Watusi of SunMedia at the Tauranga Festival - “I’d happily listen to Bullfrog any time but particularly when he’s got such a fantastic trumpeter with him in Geoff Culverwell, who’s about as good as you get in New Zealand.”

The first Friday of the month Musicians Club Night kicks off at 7pm with local musos coming out to impress the crowd in the open mic session. Geoff and Bullfrog hit the stage around 9pm. Don’t be late. Come and soak up the atmosphere. This will be an evening of music to remember.

Friday, September 1, 7pm at the Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

General admission $15, club members $10. Memberships are available at the door.



