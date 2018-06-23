Bizarre tales of Whanganui prove truth is stranger than fiction

Murray Crawford outside St Peter's Church in Koromiko Road which features in his new book, Whimsical Tales of Old Wanganui.

Amid much controversy and debate, the mayor is pushing to have an "H" inserted in Wanganui ...

But this is not Annette Main and 2015 - it's 1902, the mayor is one Alexander Hatrick, and despite his worship's best efforts to revert to "the original Maori mode of spelling", we had to wait well over 100 years to become Whanganui.

No such a delay to see kangaroos introduced to the town ... but they didn't take, and the last recorded sighting was in Okoia in 1869.

These are just a couple of the quirky stories contained in a new book, Whimsical Tales of Old Wanganui, by local author and history buff Murray Crawford.

The numerous amusing, baffling - and sometimes plain bizarre - tales prove that truth can be stranger than fiction and there's nothing new under the sun. Though we don't seem to have horses falling into drains any more or pass bylaws about ladies' hat-pins.