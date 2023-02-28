Kaumatua perform kapa haka at Pakaitore Day 2023 celebrations. Photo / Moana Ellis

Tino Rangatiratanga flags and kōrero flew at Pākaitore on Tuesday as hundreds of people celebrated the day Whanganui River Māori reasserted ownership of their ancient gathering place.

It is 28 years since a group of Whanganui Māori made a 79-day stand to reclaim the whenua and restore the rangatiratanga of the Whanganui River people.

The date was February 28, 1995. It has been celebrated by hapū and iwi every year since as one of the most important days on the iwi calendar.

The peaceful stay at Pākaitore in 1995 put hapū and iwi at loggerheads with the Whanganui District Council, the Police and much of the city, but resulted in the signing by iwi and local and national government of a co-management agreement for the site.

On Tuesday morning, a pre-dawn karakia at the river’s edge was attended by about 80 people but numbers grew steadily as the sun came up. At 9am, a large crowd was brought on to the marae in a formal pōwhiri, preceded by the recently bereaved bringing photos of their loved ones.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe, speaking at the pōwhiri, acknowledged those who had passed including former Whanganui MP Chester Borrows who passed away this week.

Tripe said Pākaitore Day was about “acknowledging our history but also pointing to our future as well”.

“As a 15-year-old back in 1995, I was at school just up the road there. Inked into my memory is the occupation of this land, Pākaitore. And as a young Pākehā fella, I wondered what was going on.

“But now I understand. So 28 years ago, great things happened for us all. And 79 days of occupation here made a statement, so I want to thank you for that.

“My hope is that in my role as mayor of Whanganui district, we continue to find ways of working together, of being one people.”

The pōwhiri ended formalities and the rest of the day was given over mostly to entertainment, food and whakawhanaungatanga.

Kaumātua stood as a kapa haka, and more than 100 kohanga reo and school children also performed kapa haka, demonstrated mau rakau, played games and competed in quizzes.

Jessie Edwards of Te Wananga o Aotearoa. Photo / Bevan Conley

An open-floor discussion raised issues of the day as well as some familiar themes, including requests for a more formal entrance to Pākaitore and appropriate signage to honour the history of the area and the marae.

Pākaitore was given the name Moutoa Gardens by Whanganui settlers after the Battle of Moutoa, an island in the middle reaches of the river. Under particular discussion was a memorial to the battle inscribed “To the memory of the brave men who fell at Moutoa, 14 May 1864, in defence of law and order against fanaticism and barbarism”.

Whanganui iwi leader Ken Mair, who helped lead the 1995 stand, said Tuesday’s turn-out was back to pre-Covid numbers and it was shaping up to be a great day.

Te Kaihau-a-Kupe/Castlecliff resident Nerissa Te Patu said she had taken part in Pākaitore Day every year except two since 1995.

“I love the whanaungatanga and seeing everybody, knowing that I’m going to see the same faces – or hope to see the same faces. And I love the notion of mana motuhake and our own tino rangatiratanga being expressed on our whenua.”

Te Patu said Pākaitore Day had seen many changes over the years. This year marked the beginning of a transition to rangatahi taking on leadership roles, she said.

“This year we saw the changing of the guard. We had a different kind of paepae – one with our rangatahi.”

Manahi Cribb (right) and Hemi Gray at Pakaitore Day 2023. As a small boy in 1995, Cribb carried the flag at Pakaitore. In 2023 he joined the paepae as former leaders encourage the next generation to take up Pakaitore leadership roles. Photo / Moana Ellis

As an example, she said in 1995 a small boy was proud to have the job each day of carrying the flag back and forth from one end of Pākaitore to the other.

“That boy was Manahi Cribb, and now he is on the paepae. It’s really awesome to see,” Te Patu said.

