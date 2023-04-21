Te Ngaru The Tide has a frequent route running between Castlecliff and Aramoho.

The Horizons region’s newest public transport route has contributed to a large increase in the number of people using public transport in Whanganui.

Te Ngaru The Tide, a frequent route running between Castlecliff and Aramoho and stopping at key locations such as the hospital, city centre and upper Victoria Ave shops, launched on February 18.

Horizons Regional Council’s manager of transport services Mark Read says statistics collected since The Tide’s launch show Whanganui has embraced the service.

“Public transport trips in Whanganui increased 86 per cent in March 2023 when compared to March 2022 – this is a massive boost. Forty-five per cent of all Whanganui trips are now on The Tide. Te Ngaru The Tide is now the third-most-used public transport route in the Horizons region and the most-used in Whanganui.”

He says the success of The Tide shows people want alternative modes of transport.

“The Tide is an example of how we can take practicable steps to help people fulfil that goal. Getting more people using public transport makes it easier for everyone to get to the places we work, live and play. Whanganui District Council has been a key part of establishing The Tide, collaborating with Horizons to provide the service for the people of the city. The launch of The Tide coincided with Horizons’ rollout of Connect, the new brand for public transport which will be phased in on all services across the region during the next year or so.”

Mark says Whanganui has also had a good uptake of the Transit app.

“The app gives people an easy way to access real-time information, making catching The Tide and other public transport services easy.”

Whanganui District Council’s representative on Horizons’ Passenger Transport Committee, Anthonie Tonnon, says looking at other centres, it usually takes months to grow patronage for a new service.

“It’s amazing to see such a quick increase in public transport use and a range of people – young and old – making The Tide part of their day. It’s also really heartening to see other routes on the network performing strongly. Because people can transfer between services, the increase in frequency from The Tide can benefit other routes as well.”

He says the Tide buses were chosen to be suitable for high and low-peak times.

“Since The Tide launched in Whanganui, we have seen an increase in passengers each week. Sometimes, you may see just a few people on board when the bus goes past – but with the bus going every 20 minutes and people catching The Tide at many points between Castlecliff and Aramoho, passenger numbers really add up. Ensuring the buses have the capacity now to cope with increased patronage later means we won’t have to upgrade them. Another great thing about these buses is their low-floor boarding, which makes them very accessible.”

For more information about Te Ngaru The Tide, the Transit app and other public transport services, visit horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport.