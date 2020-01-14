Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui ChronicleUpdated

Best of 2019: Whanganui Prison's stormwater discharge into stream, lakes angers locals

Laurel Stowell
By
4 mins to read
Stormwater from Whanganui Prison has flowed into the stream linking Pauri and Wiritoa lakes since 1978. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stormwater from Whanganui Prison has flowed into the stream linking Pauri and Wiritoa lakes since 1978. Photo / Bevan Conley

SummerReplay

This summer the Chronicle is bringing you another look at some of the best content of 2019. This story originally ran on November 04, 2019

Water quality and fisheries in lakes Pauri and Wiritoa are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.