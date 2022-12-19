Di Harries, seen here on a tramping trip in New Zealand, will talk about exploring the Chatham Islands. Photo / Supplied

Tuesday evening talks are a regular feature of the Whanganui Summer Programme and three talks are planned for 2023. The first, on January 10, is a talk about bells in Whanganui by Whanganui District Council heritage adviser Scott Flutey.

He says Whanganui has an unusually high number of bells, used over time as instruments, signals and for worship. Scott, who has a personal interest in bell-ringing, will speak about some of these from a campanologist’s perspective (campanology is the scientific and musical study of bells, encompassing the technology of bells).

On January 17, experienced Whanganui traveller Di Harries will give an illustrated talk on her visit to the Chatham Islands which she says was a great success with the weather cooperating and few tourists due to lockdown. Travelling independently in a hire car, Di and her husband Royce Johnson were able to explore the main island thoroughly at their own pace. Three days on Pitt Island was a bonus. Di will share their experiences and show photographs of the landscape and bird life.

The last talk on January 24 is also about travel but takes us to Brazil. Seasoned South American traveller and presenter Beverly Stuart branched out of Spanish-speaking countries to visit Rio de Janeiro and attend the university for a few weeks in 2019 to polish her Portuguese. Expecting chaos, she fell in love with this dynamic city and will share photographs and experiences.

The lectures are in the Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St, starting at 7.30pm. Adult $5 cash, child-free. No booking is necessary although numbers are limited. Wheelchair access is available.