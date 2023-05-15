(From left): Sergeant Craig Yorston of Whanganui Police Youth Services receiving bike lights on behalf of Whanganui Police to give out to cyclists who lack them. The lights have been donated by Horizons Regional Council and are pictured being passed on from road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel and Whanganui District Council active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch.

(From left): Sergeant Craig Yorston of Whanganui Police Youth Services receiving bike lights on behalf of Whanganui Police to give out to cyclists who lack them. The lights have been donated by Horizons Regional Council and are pictured being passed on from road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel and Whanganui District Council active transport facilitator Norman Gruebsch.

This Road Safety Week, Horizons Regional Council road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel wants to remind cyclists, pedestrians, runners, skateboarders and scooter riders to check their equipment to ensure they are clearly visible to motorists as we head into winter.

Wintertime brings earlier sunsets, meaning you become less visible to motorists. Ensuring you have adequate visibility around vehicles will help to ensure you remain safe when sharing the road. This means motorists should be able to see you from at least 100 metres away.

Be Bright, Be Seen is an annual road safety campaign run in collaboration with Whanganui District Council, Green Bikes, NZ Police and Horizons Regional Council. The campaign runs from May to August and aims to remind the community about the safe use of cycleways, pathways and roads during the winter months.

Those behind the campaign will also be down at the Whanganui River Markets on Saturday, May 20, ready to give out free bike lights and other safety swag and answer questions about staying safe on the roads this winter. Green Bikes will even be doing a lucky draw for a bike.

■ Road Safety Week runs from Monday, May 15 to Sunday, May 21. Join us as we celebrate our road safety heroes and gear up for a safe winter on our roads.