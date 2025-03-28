Chris Lambert is a mixed-media artist who specialises in graphite and charcoal.

Then, in my opinion, there are those who go too far and go swimming in the ocean of rude.

I caught up with an old friend of mine when I first came back home to live here, in 2018. His partner was an artist, he wasn’t. That didn’t stop him wading into said ocean to critique anything that he didn’t think was of a certain standard. I was showing him my cute little flat that I had lived in when I had been in Christchurch before coming home and he proceeded to verbally rip every last little thing in my flat to pieces. My art, my furniture, how I had placed everything – the lot. He, in my opinion, was an art-hole.

My sister used to run the Centre of Contemporary Art in Christchurch. Now this is where I do struggle slightly.

The word that requires me to take a chill pill is “installation”. Boy, you have to keep an open mind here. This will give you some context: think of that artwork called Comedian by Maurizio Cattelan. It was recently sold by Sotheby’s for US$6.2 million ($10.5m). It was a banana taped to a wall with duct tape.

I also remembered human faeces as an installation, so went online to have a look and was gobsmacked to see how many artists around the globe have used this medium to create their masterpieces. I imagined retirees Howard and Shirley attending one of these exhibitions and as they are walking out, Shirley saying “Well Howie, that exhibition was a load of s***” and him replying “Yes dear.” Both would be right.

My sister had an exhibition in Christchurch and her installation required my 4-month-old niece wearing a fawn-and-white cowhide pinafore to be plonked in the middle of a black-and-white cowhide rug. The only slight issue was that my niece had to be removed from the installation every so often to be changed. If my sister had thought outside the box, she could have tied in two installations into one and saved herself the trouble of changing the baby.

So, in another brush with art, I attended an exhibition launch last Wednesday evening at Space Gallery. What a fantastic business and opportunity for burgeoning artists Sarah Narine has created. As well as local artists like Mike Marsh and others, the next two weeks will showcase Melanie Rodriga, Chris Lambert and a fundraising exhibition for the City Mission by Wendy Watson. One hundred per cent of her proceeds go to the City Mission, so it’s worth going for that alone.

Jodi Clark’s art is distinct in its style.

Although the artists I know here in town are vastly different, the one thing that does link them all together is their dedication and loyalty to Whanganui and their determination to contribute to where they live and encourage people to come to our beautiful city.

Jodi Clark’s art can be seen in Maria Place, on the road in Drews Ave and is exceptionally distinct in its style. She shows at galleries around the country and is about to embark on a worldwide project.

Chris Lambert is a mixed-media artist who specialises in graphite and charcoal. Commissions of people and pets are something he specialises in.

Then there is my sister-in-law, Tina Drayton, who runs Studio 86 with the catchphrase “Art that makes you smile” – and it certainly does.

All successful artists, all different, but all linked with all 86 other studios who took part in Artists Open Studios this year, helping put us on the map.

It’s been a fabulous fortnight to be around for. Congratulations to all involved. Be still, my beating art.