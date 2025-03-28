Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Opinion

Be still, my beating art: Nicky Rennie

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Tina Drayton runs Studio 86 with the catchphrase “Art that makes you smile”.

Tina Drayton runs Studio 86 with the catchphrase “Art that makes you smile”.

Opinion by Nicky Rennie
Whanganui-based Nicky Rennie returned to her home town in 2018 while celebrating three decades in broadcasting. She has written a column for the Whanganui Chronicle since 2021.
Learn more

Whanganui has played host over the past fortnight to people from throughout the country and, in some cases, the world, for the ever-growing Artists Open Studios.

It was a cacophony of colour and an incredible chance to showcase the level of talent in Whanganui and the city itself to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle