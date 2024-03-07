Debbie Penney and Jamie Hēnare as Mrs Lovett and Sweeney Todd.

It’s Getting Hot in the Kitchen

The opening night of Sweeney Todd is fast approaching and the excitement and heat in Mrs Lovett’s kitchen is hotting up as the cast puts the finishing touches to this whirlwind of a story.

Penned by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and based on the 1973 play by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd transports audiences to 19th-century London, where the streets are filled with whispers of a vengeful barber seeking retribution.

At its core, Sweeney Todd is a story of love and loss, centred around the tormented character of Benjamin Barker. But perhaps its most enticing aspect is the presence of Mrs Lovett and her infamous pies. Played with deliciously dark charm and great comedic timing by Debbie Penney, Mrs Lovett is the perfect foil to Sweeney Todd’s brooding intensity.

Tickets to Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street are available from the box office at the Royal Whanganui Opera House or online. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals. Playing March 21-24.

The Boy Who Asked For More

Amdram, New Zealand’s oldest and longest-operating musical theatre, is staging Oliver! in October.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist, the musical is filled with unforgettable characters, stirring melodies and heartwarming themes that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide for decades.

Amdram is inviting all performers, musicians, backstage crew and theatre enthusiasts to an information evening about the production on Tuesday, March 26, from 7pm at the theatre. Attendees will learn more about the production and audition process and how they can be involved.