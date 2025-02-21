Finding motivation for work or study can be a struggle at any stage of life. Photo / 123rf
Struggling to find motivation for work or study is a universal experience, but for many people there is little thought given to the reason behind a dip in enthusiasm. A Canterbury scientist is trying to understand what builds motivation and what causes it to plummet.
Whanganui-raised scientist Dr Michael Edmonds' research into self-motivation has led him to some surprising discoveries, which have leaked into his personal life.
“This information is something I wish I knew 20 years ago. As I was learning it, I just kept thinking to myself, ‘Do people actually know this stuff?’” he said.
During his 20-plus years in the polytechnic sector as a researcher, lecturer and head of department, he witnessed countless students struggling to motivate themselves in their studies. Curiosity about this pattern of behaviour pushed Edmonds to return to study part-time, where he completed a Masters in Organisational Psychology focusing on student motivation.
Edmonds, who also has a PhD in chemistry, is now the Biomolecular Interaction Centre manager at the University of Canterbury.
“In the short term, the child might work hard to get that grade but subconsciously they’re thinking that because they are being paid by their parents, it is a task that they shouldn’t enjoy automatically.”
Instead, it was better to reward for the effort that was put in rather than the result, and to give positive feedback on their progress.
“Anything that encourages them to enjoy the learning itself, so in that case, it would be more rewarding to provide positive feedback and take them out to lunch after they had put in the effort to study,” he said.
5. Don’t be down on yourself
“You’ve got to develop a constructive and positive attitude towards your work. As human beings, we tend to lean towards a more pessimistic and negative attitude,” Edmonds said.
A thought exercise Edmonds carries out with students is to imagine how they would react to a friend having failed an exam or missing out on a promotion.
Often, people are more generous in their support of others, rather than themselves.