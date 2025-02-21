“High levels of motivation are tied to a deeper sense of wellbeing,” Edmonds said.

But what many people did not realise was that motivation was not something people either had or didn’t have – it could be consciously improved, he said.

Whanganui-raised scientist Dr Michael Edmonds says motivation can be learned and helps to increase wellbeing.

Here are some of the steps Edmonds teaches to deepen self-motivation:

1. Establish the meaning of your work

“You must establish the meaning of what you’re doing, and that might sound really basic, but I’ve seen students do whole courses and never consider this,” Edmonds said.

A first step could be asking yourself, why is this important to me?

Material gain, or your appearance to others, could be motivating factors, but the highest driver of motivation was to find intrinsic value in your work, Edmonds said.

2. Control your environment

Creating a work environment that removes distractions and temptations is important to build motivation.

An example would be removing your phone completely from your workspace.

“It’s not just young people, I’m in my 50s and when I look at my phone, I’m on it far too long,” Edmonds said.

3. Break big tasks down into smaller ones

Proximal goal setting is when you separate a large task into smaller, more manageable parts that prevent the overall task from becoming overwhelming.

Rewarding yourself for each smaller task achieved contributes to a sense of accomplishment and fosters motivation.

4. Little, meaningful rewards

Positive reinforcement through small rewards can be motivating, but Edmonds said it was important the reward did not undermine the intrinsic value of your effort.

“If a parent was to say to a child if you get an A+ in that subject, I’ll give you $100, research shows that this has a long-term demotivating effect,” Edmonds said.

“In the short term, the child might work hard to get that grade but subconsciously they’re thinking that because they are being paid by their parents, it is a task that they shouldn’t enjoy automatically.”

Instead, it was better to reward for the effort that was put in rather than the result, and to give positive feedback on their progress.

“Anything that encourages them to enjoy the learning itself, so in that case, it would be more rewarding to provide positive feedback and take them out to lunch after they had put in the effort to study,” he said.

5. Don’t be down on yourself

“You’ve got to develop a constructive and positive attitude towards your work. As human beings, we tend to lean towards a more pessimistic and negative attitude,” Edmonds said.

A thought exercise Edmonds carries out with students is to imagine how they would react to a friend having failed an exam or missing out on a promotion.

Often, people are more generous in their support of others, rather than themselves.

Feelings of self-doubt and critical thoughts can often restrict people from being able to self-motivate.

6. Choose your own path

Edmonds said it was highly demotivating for people to work towards goals that were not their own.

“For example, if someone goes to university and they’re studying a subject that their parents have pushed them towards,” he said.

For work to gain value and meaning it had to align with the goals and values that were important to the person. So workers should set goals for themselves or be involved in goal setting.

Dr Michael Edmonds will give a public talk at Community House Whanganui, Ridgway St, on Sunday, February 23, at 2pm. Free entry.

