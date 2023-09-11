Valerie Cowan, local author of Angel in the Austin.

Author Valerie Cowan has recently unveiled her debut novel, Angel in the Austin. Her journey into the world of writing began with her passion for collecting stories. “Stories have always been my greatest inspiration. I’ve collected them from the people I’ve met, the places I’ve been and the experiences that have influenced me.”

Valerie began crafting Angel in the Austin several years ago, but set it aside to write non-fiction works. The characters of her novel, it seems, were always lurking in the shadows of Valerie’s mind, waiting for their moment to step into the spotlight. “Characters have a way of developing over time, almost as if they have a life of their own,” Valerie said. “I could feel them following me around, their voices growing louder and more insistent. It was as if they knew that their stories needed to be told.”

This intriguing novel is set in a small country village and takes readers on a nostalgic journey to the New Zealand of the 1940s and ‘50s. The novel transports readers to a simpler time. “I wanted to capture the spirit, the sense of community and the adventures that awaited around every corner, and it is my hope that readers of all ages will find joy in reading about the lives of the characters and the adventurous journeys they embark upon.”

It is evident Valerie Cowan’s journey from collecting stories to crafting her debut novel was a labour of love formed through dedication and a connection with the characters. Her work is a delightful read, a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a testament to the enduring power of storytelling.

Suitable for ages 9 – 90, Angel in the Austin is available from Paige’s Bookshop. It is also available as an e-book from Amazon.