Starting to look like the finished artwork. Pic/Renee Crombie

A glass platter was blown, spun and auctioned over two hours, by New Zealand Glassworks, and donated to the Friends of the Sarjeant to fundraise for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project on Friday, October 13.

A good crowd had gathered and were intrigued as the night went on and the platter started to take form.

Vicki Fanning, who completed her residency at New Zealand Glassworks in 2022, and is a leader in her field, gave a presentation on the extraordinary glass creations she developed during her residency.

“Glass being the material that it is, has the ability to carry and deliver a message,” she said.

Sarjeant Gallery director, Andrew Clifford, encouraged people to join the Friends of the Sarjeant, particularly with the opening of the completed project next year, when Friends can join in the historic occasion.

Philip Stokes (Australasian glass artist) was the glass blower for the glass platter.

The Flyaway Platter is starting to take on a shape.

“Philip started his glass blowing in Melbourne, 25 years ago, relocating to Whanganui seven years ago,” said his husband and New Zealand Glassworks director, Scott Redding.

Nearly there and still growing in size.

“He has an extensive range of work and history, with over 90 exhibitions and commissions right throughout the world.

“Highlights are: having an installation at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong, which was one of the top hotels in the world, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore and numerous other locations.

Coming out of the furnace at 1100C.

“Philip made one of his signature works on the night, a Flyaway Platter. We were assisted by Nathan Moore, a UCOL student who has done his internship with us - he has been bitten by the glass bug and wants to carry on,” said Scott.

The brief for the platter was to be opaque and transparent, it was started by applying colour to it, growing throughout the evening and kept at a toasty 1100C, being shaped and rotated.

Almost there, and looking beautiful.

Bidding for the glass platter started while it was still connected to the steel tube and grew to a final call of $1500 in addition to other proceeds from the evening to boost the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project.



