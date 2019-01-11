Maddie Morrow faced just 14 balls for three runs for Christchurch before being bowled by a powerful Auckland attack at the Cricket Express Whanganui National Under-15 Tournament at Victoria Park.

Auckland cruised to back-to-back titles at the Cricket Express Whanganui Under-15 Girls Cricket Tournament at Victoria Park on Friday.

Under the watchful eye of White Fern mentor Lauren Down, the Auckland teenagers went through the four day competition unbeaten meeting Christchurch in the final for the second year on end.

On Friday Christchurch batted first on the Tasman Tanning No1 pitch, but were kept relatively in check by tight Auckland bowling to score 111 runs by the time the their 10th wicket was taken in the 29th over.

Anna Browning, who took the MVP mantle, took four wickets for just 22 runs from her six over spell. Lucy Murray, who was ironically run out by Browning, was best of the Christchurch batters scoring 31 runs.

In reply a quick 30 from 45 balls by Browning set up fellow opener Shivani Unka (42) and first drop Emma Irwin (30) to cruise to a comfortable 115 runs in the 25th over with the loss of one wicket.

Down said she was proud of her girls who had all stepped up with each game throughout the tournament.

"It was a nice way to end the tournament with back-to-back titles," Down said.

"We met and beat Christchurch in last year's final as well. What impressed me most was the way the girls stepped up after each game - it was a lot of cricket this week."

Down has been somewhat of a common denominator being on course for at three of their wins during the Wanganui Festival of Cricket.

As a youngster Down was one of the Auckland X1 to win the Under-15 title in 2010 and was again on hand last season. She credits this tournament was a driving force in her bid to finally make the White Ferns.

Meanwhile, fellow White Fern, Whanganui's's own Jess Watkin, had to content with mentoring third placed Central Districts.

CD met Wellington in the playoff for third and fourth chasing down 169/6 set by the girls from the capital in the 28th over. CD finally scored 171/5.

Wellington's Georgia Plimmer (62) and opener Jamie Mason-Jones (55) were the best of the Wellington batters.

Lottie Fuller had a good spell with the bat for CD scoring 56.

In the playoff for fifth and sixth Otago sneaked in by two runs to beat Northern Districts.

Isabel Parry was best of the Otago batters with 30 of their 149 runs, while opener Kayley Knight tried valiantly to keep it together for ND with 55 of her side's 147 runs. Parry also took four scalps for 31 runs from six overs. Tash Wakelin was sharp with ball in hand for ND taking four wickets for 24 runs from her four overs.