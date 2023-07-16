Organisers estimate around 1000 visitors spent time at Whanganui's Majestic Square for the Atu I Puanga Ki Matariki celebration. Photo / Antonia Sims

Organisers estimate around 1000 visitors spent time at Whanganui's Majestic Square for the Atu I Puanga Ki Matariki celebration. Photo / Antonia Sims

An estimated 1000 people visited Whanganui’s Majestic Square to celebrate the 2023 Māori New Year.

Fergus Reid, of Whanganui Technical Services, said there were an estimated 600 people in attendance for the performances on Friday evening.

“Those were the people happy to brave the cold and stay put, and I reckon that at least 1000 came and went during the night.

“I worked at the new year event Puanga Rising in 2022, but this year I played a bigger role thanks to extra funding and sponsorship from the [Whanganui District] council, Mainstreet Whanganui and WMRTO - the Whanganui Māori Regional Tourism Organisation.”

Reid and his team took care of the sound and lighting for the gathering, and on Sunday, he was going back to take care of the “boring bits” and collect the rubbish bins.

Food trucks were very popular at the Atu I Puanga Ki Matariki celebration in Whanganui's Majestic Square. Photo / Antonia Sims

Whanganui District Council creative community adviser Anique Jayasinghe said the performers, including individual musicians and groups, fire poi performers and young kapa haka dancers, were all excellent.

“It was great to see so many people making the most of the opportunity to get together and celebrate Matariki.

“Nobody seemed to be minding the cold too much, and I think the kai trucks helped people to keep warm as well.”

Reid said he spoke to food truck owners who sold out before the night was over.

“Charlie Ratana said he had 200 hāngī meals on board and he’d sold out of those, and he also sold all his fry bread.

“I think all the trucks were running short or sold out before they went home.”