Volunteers are key for local events as well as major competitions such as the Colgate Games, held at Cooks Gardens in January 2023. Photo / Bevan Conley

New Zealand depends heavily on the work of volunteers. Sport would crumble without the countless hours of volunteer contribution.

Athletics is especially reliant on the work of volunteers. Like all sports at local level, the bulk of administration comes from hard-working volunteers and added to this administration, as mentioned so often in this column, are the many voluntary officials needed on the field to officiate at the many disciplines that make up track and field.

Last week’s Insight highlighted what a busy season it has been for the club, especially this 2023 summer with its many major events at Cooks Gardens. The Pak‘nSave Classic, for example, had 50 officials out on the field including 30 from outside Whanganui. They were supported by a similar number of volunteers, including many young athletes. The Colgate Games, hosted by Whanganui on behalf of the Manawatū/Whanganui Centre, involved even more officials and volunteers.

It is important time is taken to thank our volunteers. One of the good practices of parkrun is that all volunteers are thanked by e-mail on the day of the event along with posted results. Through this article, I wish to thank our many regular officials and volunteers.

Athletics Whanganui has a small hard-working committee, all of whom contribute as officials as well as club administrators. They are, as ever, anxious to welcome new people to the committee to share the load and develop new initiatives.

We have a regular group of volunteers who help ensure that the weekly Tuesday programme and major events are conducted efficiently and on time. At 6pm, as regular as clockwork, I am met by club officials Paul Duxfield and Mark Cressingham to help set up for the start of the programme an hour later. As other officials and athletes arrive, additional help is given, especially on nights that require hurdles and other larger equipment out on the track. Regular officials include chairman/treasurer Mike Dwyer, Kath Edwards, Francie Bayler, Tony Bayler, Kathleen Bayler, Gil Barnitt, Gary Johnston, Taegan O’Hara, Steve Simpson, Lucas Martin, Russell Sears and Richard Drabczynski. We are helped by coaches, athletes and parents in addition to our regulars, especially at major events such as the Cooks Classic and the New Zealand Masters Games.

I would also like to acknowledge our young athletes who have kept the children’s section operating on late Monday afternoons throughout the summer. Nat Kirk and Maggie Jones, with help from some young High School and Collegiate athletes, set the scene in November with Yasmin Christenhusz taking us through to the Christmas holidays. Josephine Perkins, who is about to head off to work at Camp America, saw us through the rest of the summer with the help of Whanganui Collegiate athletes. The committee is anxious for a fresh and vibrant restart in late October and is actively seeking assistance.

As mentioned above, our committee plays a major practical role as officials and, through this column, I have mentioned the remarkable contribution of Francie Bayler, who not only officiates weekly and at major meets but competes regularly in masters’ events with many podium places in major championships . At the New Zealand Masters, she successfully competed around her busy officiating duties. Francie is a wonderful example to all our young athletes.

Whanganui race walker Lucas Martin has helped with committee responsibilities and events when he was not competing.

Lucas Martin, who featured last week as one of two Whanganui senior men’s title winners (10,000 metre race walk) has bridged all three areas of the sport. He served as club captain on the committee and was on the LOC (Local Organising Committee) for the Colgate Games. Whenever not competing at a meeting, he would join the photo finish team, whether at home or at a championship, such as at the New Zealand Schools event in Inglewood. He is a qualified walks judge (wisely understanding that a competitor should fully understand the rules), has gained qualifications in a wide range of events and even persuaded his mother Maryanne to gain qualifications and come aboard as an official. Maryanne has quickly put her learning into action at many events, including the New Zealand Combined Events at Cooks Gardens and the North Island Secondary Schools in Palmerston North.

Lucas is now at Canterbury University and our loss has been Canterbury’s gain. In his first few weeks, he has continued to train and compete and has already officiated at Ngā Puna Wai (Christchurch) and has travelled to the far south to officiate at the South Island Schools Championships in Invercargill. He will be missed, although we can look forward to his help during the university vacation.

It is pleasing to hear that Louise Brabyn, who has had a difficult 2023 with Covid and injury, won the bronze medal in the 2000 metre steeplechase at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships (under-18) this week with a calendar-year best.