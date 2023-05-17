Whanganui Collegiate School athletes (from left) Pascale Bowie, Amy McHardy, Louise Brabyn and Rosa Meyer. Photo / Supplied

There was a fresh look on Monday to the Wellington Colleges Cross Country Relays, an annual event with a long four-decade history of success.

Not only was the event moved from a Wednesday to a Monday, but there was a change of venue from the traditional Karori Park to Berhampore. The new course was, if anything, more demanding than the old one.

The boys grades were reduced from six to four athletes to bring it in line with the girls grades and a mixed grade was introduced, which I am certain will grow in popularity as it has in other relay events across the sport. The use of a baton with an electronic chip ensured all athletes received their time promptly. With the six grades starting at one-minute intervals, there is obviously lapping, prompting some confusion about final grade positions but, with the help of electronic timing, there was prompt confirmation allowing presentations with photographs immediately after the event. This was not possible in the past and was a popular addition to the afternoon.

The Whanganui Collegiate boys team retained its title won for the first time last year when the team comprised six boys. The 2023 winning four, all of whom were in last year’s teams, were convincing winners, heading off St Patrick’s Silverstream by 37 seconds. St Patrick’s (Kilbirnie) was third with perennial winners Wellington College fourth. The in-form Daniel Sinclair gave his team a perfect start, running his 2km lap in 5 minutes 56 seconds, which was the fastest of the day by 17 seconds. Sinclair’s cousin, 800m specialist James Hercus, ran the second leg in 6:29, Oliver Jones defended the lead (6:40) for Toby Caro to anchor the team to victory (6:21 — the sixth fastest of the day).

Whanganui Collegiate School boys team members (from left) Oliver Jones, James Hercus, Daniel Sinclair and Toby Caro. Photo / Supplied

Wellington Girls’ College, last year’s New Zealand Schools senior girls team champion, won the senior girls, preventing a Collegiate double on the day. At the end of the first lap, Poppy Healey (7:20) from Queen Margaret College held a slender lead from Kennedy Corkin (Wellington East Girls) (7:27) with Collegiate’s Rosa Meyer in third (7:31). Louise Brabyn (7:22), who ran the fourth-fastest senior girls lap, brought the Collegiate team up to second only metres behind Queen Margaret College with Wellington Girls College in third. Pascale Bowie, running the third Whanganui leg (7:38), passed the Queen Margaret runner but was in turn passed by Wellington Girls’ College’s Kate McHardy, twin sister of Amy who ran the anchor leg for the Collegiate team. Amy was unable to close the gap on the Wellington Girls’ College winning team anchored by Ava Sutherland who ran 6:59 for the fastest individual lap.

The Whanganui Collegiate Year 9 team did well to finish second in their grade. From a small cohort of 42, the four who ran did well to finish second against larger Wellington schools. The team of Alaska Humphrey, Milly Whisker, Tilly Darke and Grace Chadwick will have learned much from the experience.

The Whanganui Collegiate School junior team of Hannah Byam, Olivia Gilbertson, Ottalie Morrah and Zoe Broadhead was also on the podium by finishing in third place. Hannah Byam, running first, produced the seventh-fastest time of the grade and for a runner who likes longer races, this bodes well as she prepares for next month’s New Zealand Secondary Schools Championships.

For the first time, a mixed relay was added as a grade. Although entries in the grade were small, it will, I am sure, gain in popularity in the future. I was delighted to be able to give our leading senior boys and girls and a Year 9 girl and boy, who did not have a team to run with, a chance to gain relay experience. Matthew Sinclair, who ran first for the mixed team, completed his 2km lap in 6:51 — that would have placed him sixth in the 17-strong first lap in the senior boys race. Sinclair’s Year 9 brother David ran the anchor leg in 7:24, which would have placed him seventh fastest in the Year 9 grade. The team finished second behind Hutt Valley High School with the Whanganui Collegiate B team third.

The Whanganui Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships will be held at Dudding Lake on Tuesday and will feature in next week’s Athletic Insight. The championships provide an opportunity for all Whanganui runners to take part at a new and exciting venue, and gives leading runners solid preparation for major events ahead.