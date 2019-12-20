Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Athletics: The NZ One Mile Championship returns after 50 years

By
4 mins to read
Nick Willis competing at Cooks Gardens in February. After 50 years, there will be an official New Zealand Mile Championship for distance runners to contest in Whanganui this coming March.

Nick Willis competing at Cooks Gardens in February. After 50 years, there will be an official New Zealand Mile Championship for distance runners to contest in Whanganui this coming March.

After five decades of absence, the country's best middle distance runners will once again be able to compete for the New Zealand Mile Championship, and they will do it on the track that Sir Peter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle