Athletics: Peter Snell Mile Challenge kicks off Cooks Classic week

Cooks Gardens hosts the Cooks Classic next weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Pak’nSave Cooks Classic falls on the 62nd anniversary of Peter Snell’s world record mile on Saturday, January 27. The community-based Sir Peter Snell Mile Challenge to be held on the previous Monday at the same venue gives us all a chance to run or walk in the footsteps of New Zealand’s greatest athlete at the iconic Cooks Gardens.

The memorable day in 1962 at Cooks Gardens has been recognised with World Athletics Heritage plaques for both the venue and the occasion.

It is fitting that the opportunity to complete a mile at Cooks Gardens falls during Vintage Weekend and in the week of the Cooks Classic.

Track and field focus switches to Hastings at the weekend and the 25th annual Potts Classic. This is the first of the traditional three lower North Island Classic meets.

The meeting originated in memory of Sylvia Potts, and with the subsequent passing of her husband and coach Alan, the meeting is now in memory of both stalwarts of the sport.

As in the past, the 800m is the feature event and concludes Saturday’s programme.

The junior (under 20) New Zealand Mile Championship for both men and women is being held in conjunction with this meeting.

James Hercus ran in the New Zealand Schools 800m final for Whanganui Collegiate and a week after Schools steps up a distance, while his cousin Daniel Sinclair who in March won the New Zealand under-20 1500m, steps down a distance as part of his extended build-up to defend his title in mid-March.

The Potts Classic has benefited from major Athletics New Zealand training camps held over the weekend in Hawke’s Bay with strong fields in many events.

The New Zealand Secondary Schools has a touring group attending all three Classics selected following the New Zealand Secondary Schools.

We do not benefit from any Athletics New Zealand training camps, but as in recent years the Jumps to Music in Hawera next Wednesday has guaranteed some outstanding jumpers, including the high jump stadium record holder Hamish Kerr who is a world indoor bronze medallist.

Kerr has always jumped well in Whanganui and hopes to progress his Olympics campaign at Cooks Gardens.

Also making a return to Whanganui is many-times New Zealand decathlon champion and former Whanganui Collegiate athlete Max Attwell.

Attwell won his sixth decathlon title at Cooks Gardens in February. The feature events are the New Zealand men and women’s mile championships that has Sam Tanner hoping to add to his growing list of successes. I will preview the Cooks Classic next week.

The final leg of the schools classic tour is at the 20th Team Ledger Harcourts Capital Classic in Wellington on February 2. As with the Cooks Classic, entries are still open and tend to grow rapidly as the deadline approaches.

New Year is also a time to look back. Former Whanganui athlete George Beamish produced arguably the best performance by a New Zealand track athlete last year when he finished fifth in Budapest at the World Athletic Championships with his trademark blistering finish.

He backed this up with a third place in the Diamond League final in Oregon, in the US. It is pleasing that he has retained his Whanganui affiliation, as has another former Whanganui athlete and Budapest teammate, Brad Mathas.

Mathas has continued to show outstanding 800m prowess. Sadly, neither will be with us to celebrate the mile anniversary and in Beamish’s case add to his Cooks Gardens sub 4 miles.

Daniel Sinclair eclipsed Beamish’s Whanganui Collegiate 1500m record winning the New Zealand under-20 title in March and added the steeplechase record held by Beamish’s brother Hugo.

Sinclair, who produced the club’s best performance at last year’s New Zealand Championships, is back in Whanganui to work and prepare for the second half of the season before heading of to the US, and will be competing at the Cooks Classic.

Sir Peter Snell Mile Challenge entry

The Snell Mile Challenge is about finding your own level to run or walk the mile (four laps) on the famous track. Online entry is at www.sporty.co.nz/sportsheritagetrust. Online entries close at midnight on January 20.

Late entries will be available at Cooks Gardens on Monday. All participants receive a commemorative medal for participation and completing the Snell Mile Challenge and there are spot prizes.

Times are recorded electronically and can be compared to previous efforts.

Snell Mile Challenge timings for Monday, January 22

9am: 60+ years males and females

9.45am: 50 -59 years males and Females

10.30am: 40-49 years males and females

11.15am: 30 -39 years males and females

Noon: 18-29 years males and females

12.45pm: 12-17 years males and females

1.30pm: Children under 12

2pm: Disability