Athletics Insight: Why do people get up early on Saturday to do parkrun?

There are lots of aspects to parkrun and various reasons why people all do it. Photo / Nico Smit

There are lots of aspects to parkrun and various reasons why people all do it. Photo / Nico Smit

The Shetland Islands are as far north as you can get in the United Kingdom and it was good to be back if only for a day between two overnight ferry voyages. Even better the weather was warm and sunny (not always the case).

I have always loved my visits to Shetland whatever the weather - as Billy Connolly said “there is no such thing as weather just the wrong clothes”. I visited Shetland on three occasions as a boy and have always felt drawn to the Northern Isles.

In 2019 I was introduced to parkrun on Shetland when Gareth Jones’s (our Pak’nSave Cooks Classic sponsor) wife Lesley and family ran on the Island of Bressay in the Shetland parkrun.

Eldest son Elliot had only a fortnight earlier run for Collegiate in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Championship in Timaru – from the most southerly national schools championships to the most northerly parkrun in the space of two weeks and Oliver has four years later gained a team medal at this year’s Schools Championships. This year I was splendidly hosted by Lesley’s Shetland sister Susan.

A month after that parkrun I met the Mellsop family in Madrid and they confirmed a determination to start one in Whanganui. Judy Mellsop demonstrated typical tenacity in dealing with the many obstacles in the selection of a park to run in that fitted parkrun criteria and also Whanganui District Council criteria.

Finally, the riverbank walkway was adopted and has proved to be a success story, despite Covid lockdowns. Saturday saw the third birthday (I was very sorry to miss) of the Whanganui Parkrun.

Despite an appalling forecast that thankfully did not materialise 47 runners and walkers, and 12 volunteers braved a very uncharacteristically cold and windy morning and celebrated the event afterwards with a cuppa, cakes and biscuits.

Initially, it was thought in some running circles that the Saturday parkrun would be a threat to traditional events but as in other regions it has enhanced the sport. Brian Dunne and his wife Noula (first Masters home on Saturday) are prime examples of runners who take part in both parkrun and regular Harrier Club activities.

Brian wrote a splendid report on the third birthday and I have had permission to quote some of his thoughts, as he says birthdays are a time to reflect.

“There are lots of aspects to parkrun and various reasons why we all do it.

“Why do we get out of bed early on Saturday morning, particularly in midwinter take our place well outside our comfort zone?

“Some do it to socialise, some to lightly exercise, some to hard-out exercise, some to embrace the sights of the mighty Whanganui River, some use it as training for other events and some as a means of getting some “me” time. And some can delve into all of the above.”

He and I reflect on the remarkable group of volunteers with a solid core of regulars on the Riverbank at 8am on Saturdays. Judy Mellsop as mentioned above is the founder and the main engine in this parkrun and leads in the most unobtrusive way.

Brian goes on to say “parkrun’s value to the community is huge. It’s amazing how many visitors we get each week and they generally hang around to hit the markets, the galleries, the cafes and generally take in the sites and end up getting accommodation because one day just isn’t enough”.

For the record Glenn Haden was first home with Olivia Gilbertson, who I mentioned last for her massive improvement in the New Zealand Schools Cross Country Championships, was the first female home.

Glen was followed by Kerry Bennett and David Mellsop (featured in a parkrun Chronicle article last month) who was third with race reporter Brian Dunne fourth.

There were some regulars missing as they were running at the North Island Cross-Country in Taupo. Masters star Sally Gibbs has clearly shaken her injury as she set a Masters 60-64 record of 21:09 on the Spa Park 5km course breaking Margie Peat’s 2019 record of 22:06.

Louise Brabyn in action at the 2022 New Zealand Schools Cross-Country

Last week’s column highlighted Barry Magee’s pertinent comments to athletes at the recent New Zealand Secondary Schools Cross-Country. Louise Brabyn who as I mentioned last week, had a disappointing Schools Championships heeded the advice and did not “get bitter” but “got better “at her first opportunity in Taupo at the North Island Cross-Country.

She finished eighth in the combined under-18 and under-20 grades and significantly was third in the under-18 grade, one place above Collegiate teammate Amy McHardy who as mentioned last week was added to the New Zealand Schools Team. As Louise so succinctly said “time to grind for club nationals” at the end of the month.

“Don’t get bitter get better”.