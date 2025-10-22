Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Athletics Insight: Whanganui athletes open season with personal bests

Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui High School triple jumper Lulu Dufty has started the season with a personal best of 5.09m, her first 5m jump.

Whanganui High School triple jumper Lulu Dufty has started the season with a personal best of 5.09m, her first 5m jump.

A young Year 9 athlete once said to me that a world track record was just “another guy’s personal best”.

It is now 30 years since British triple jumper Jonathan Edwards set the world triple jump record at the then International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in August

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save