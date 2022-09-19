Coach / Goalie Matthew Calvert strongly claims a high ball over Stop Out captain James Sutcliffe in the 2-2 first leg draw. Photo / Karen Hughes

Whanganui Athletic played host to Lower Hutt side and Capital Premier champions Stop Out Sports Club and this thrilling encounter did not fail to impress.

A large and noisy crowd filled Wembley Park as Athletic looked to earn a lead going into the second leg of the tie which is this weekend in Lower Hutt. Losing players for the second leg due to prior commitments made this game all the more important.

Although the crowd was heavily Athletic, it was Stop Out who came out of the gates firing and an energetic high press put the reds under a lot of pressure that they did not deal with comfortably.

It was the kind of tempo that they were out of touch with after a six week break and it took about 30 minutes for them to deal with it and grasp themselves back into the game.

After an intense 30 minutes, the away side lost a lot of their energy and Athletic started to build up their own play and create chances of their own until against the run of play, a cross was poorly dealt with by Satherley as he tried to clear it, only for it to fall at the feet of Jayden Paterson-Gunn who slotted it home from four yards.

It was a frustrating way for Athletic to concede after they had survived relentless pressure for such a long period and had worked their way back into the game.

An exceptional through ball from Joblin-Hall found Farmer through on goal, smashing it just to the right of the far post, missing what would be Athletic's best chance of the half as the score remained the same going into half-time.

Early into the second half, Stewart put a ball behind the Stop Out backline where Mailman met in after a blind side run, taking a touch towards goal and striking it straight into the keeper, the ball scrambled in the box between Mailman and the keeper and ultimately the striker picked up the scrapes and won the ball just before the keeper who took his legs out from behind to earn a penalty.

Up steps Ryan Holden, a man who has not missed a penalty since he arrived to Athletic in 2016. Steps up as cool as they come and smashes it into the bottom corner while the keeper goes the wrong way to tie the game up 1-1.

The reds lifted it up a gear again and continued to pepper the Stop Out goalbox, bodies flying in the way and a lot of last-ditch but nonetheless effective defending keeping the ball out of the goal.

A succession of corners failed to threaten and a free kick from the bi-line found Joblin-Hall who had the ball cleared from a header not far from the goaline.

Against the run of play, Stop Out won a corner from a counterattack and Isa Prins met the Jared Cuniff corner at the near post after losing his man and smashed it into the near post to regain their lead and gain a crucial second away goal.

A late Farmer corner in the 82nd minute went long where Simcox scrambled to keep it in play, awkwardly finding Bell who flicked it up back across goal for talisman Josh Smith to bring down and create himself half a yard, where he finished it on his left foot on the half turn. Trademark Josh Smith. The 35-year-old showed that he ages like a fine wine and is still problematic for defenders even in the latter stage of his career.

The remainder of the game would settle down as Athletic had a couple of chances but lacked the clear-cut openings with genuine goal opportunities to take a lead and the game finished all square and sets up a thrilling encounter at Hutt Park at 2pm this weekend.

This battle will be about who wants it most and who is prepared to leave everything out there for a place in the Central League for the 2023 season.

Whanganui Athletic are taking a bus of supporters down and I am sure this will sell out very quickly so make sure you get in fast. I know the players are desperate to gain promotion not only for themselves and the club but to reward the fans that have been second to none all season.

Shaan Stuart, Zac Farmer and Jack Jonas will be unavailable for the second leg and Calvert will need to rely on the squad depth that has got him through the season - using 32 players in the first team this year.

Get on down to Hutt Park for a 2pm kick-off this Saturday to watch Whanganui Athletic's push at making history and reaching the Central League for the first time in the 21st century. Alternatively you can watch the live stream on Cello Sport on YouTube - the link to this will be posted onto the Whanganui Athletic Facebook page.