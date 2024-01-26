Atene Skyline Track offers challenge

Wanganui Tramping Club members enjoy lunch at the Atene Shelter in December.

MAKING TRACKS with Scroggin

Suppose you are looking for a one-day walking challenge this summer, why not tackle the Atene Skyline Track, a six to eight-hour round trip covering some 16km.

Starting from the upriver end, the track climbs from the Whanganui River Rd, follows an old road line and then goes through lowland bush to a shelter at the halfway point with a toilet and drinking water — the only water source on the track. The second half of the loop passes two trigs before descending steeply back to the Whanganui River Rd and the 2km road walk back to your vehicle.

If you want a shorter challenge, try the two-hour return walk to the Atene viewpoint which overlooks the large hill, Puketapu, and the old river bed around it. The striking topography of the Atene area allows the track to traverse a wide range of forest communities. Birdlife includes the vocal shining and long-tailed cuckoos.

A feature of the Whanganui Tramping Club’s weekend programme for February is a five-day walk in the Tararua range from behind Shannon to near Waikanae. There are also five-day trips and an out-of-town bike trip.

The full February programme is:

3 Saturday, Mangahao Track, leader Allan

3-7 Saturday-Wednesday, Tararaua traverse, leader Dave

10 Saturday, Sigley Falls, leader Shane

17 Saturday, Hauhangatahi, leader Vivienne

24 or 25, Saturday or Sunday, Kapakapanui, leaders Sally and Trish

24 or 25, Saturday or Sunday, Waitotara Valley explore, leader Dorothy

26-28 Monday-Wednesday, Te Awa River bike ride, leader Carolyn

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on February 1, 15 and 29, for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on February 8 and 22.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, February 13 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm, will feature a talk by club member Shane Wilson on walking the Matemateaonga Track. All welcome.