Heather Leeves in her art supplies shop and gallery in Ridgway St, HLjKO. Photo / Paul Brooks

There's a little art supplies shop and gallery in Ridgway St worth having a look at, and soon it will be the venue for an exhibition of fascinating paintings.

HLjKO is where you'll find Heather Leeves, presiding over a tastefully decorated and stocked shop and display room.

She is an artist, studied here in Whanganui, and, like many artists before and since, stayed on to enjoy the arts community and all the opportunities open to talented, creative people.

Her shop and gallery is surrounded by speciality shops like The Book Hunter, The Gatshack, Ragnificient, and nearby is Ambrosia ... and there is always room for more.

"It's a good little street with a lot of potential," she says. Frank is across the street and Countdown is a short stroll away.

Her own work is in HLjKO — and she has a remarkable range of skills — as well as featured works by 12 other artists. "Mostly artists I have met and talked to and want to display their work," she says. There are many familiar names there, like Gina Edmonds, Melissa Crawford, Holly Mackenzie, Antonia Sims, Rachel Dickison, Rosalind Fitz Patrick, Dani Henke, Lorraine Halliwell, Gillian Hill, Basil Hooper, Jenni Corbett and Elena Altakhova.

Heather is specialising in retailing art supplies. "I have some good quality brands as well as some better value.

"I get really excited about the product." Paints, paper, brushes, pastels and much more make up the products available, and she would love to be able to stock more.

The gallery space is quite roomy with a further extension into the back, making it ideal for an event or exhibition opening. "That's what I'm keen on," she says. "To make use of the space."

An exhibition of the work of Hope Hucklesby, starting this week, is the first such event to be held in HLjKO.

"I met Martin [Hope's son] and we got to chatting. It progressed and I think he really wanted to do that for Hope." It is the Hope Hucklesby Retrospective Exhibition and features paintings by Hope, who, by the way, is primarily a writer. Hope is now retired and resident in Whanganui. The exhibition runs from September 9 to October 22. Opening night is intended as a celebration of the artist and the gallery and is an open event from 5-7.30pm.

As well as that to come, the gallery displays an array of paintings, drawings, cards, glass work, pottery, jewellery and more.

"I'm trying to grow a vibe," she says. She stocks little knick-knacks to help create that feel and the art of Melissa Crawford adds to it. Heather likes to think of it as "fun and magical".

The shop and gallery keep her busy but Heather is also a student — doing a carpentry course at UCOL — and she holds down a nightshift job.

"I'm open to suggestions for art supplies," she says. "I'd like to know what people are interested in.

"For me, it's always good to use a bit of quality, especially if you want to sell your work ... then you know you've done it once and you've done it right."