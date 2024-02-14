Police have been at the address since around 9am on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man is refusing to leave a property in the Whanganui suburb of Gonville with police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, at the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were making appeals to a person of interest who they wanted to speak to in relation to a driving-related incident earlier on Wednesday.

“The man entered the property about 9am and refused to come out.

“As a precaution, part of Swiss Ave has been cordoned off and there will be a visible police presence in the area while the matter is resolved.”

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad are at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

People were advised to stay away from the area at this time, the spokesperson said.

