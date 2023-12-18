Are your firearms safe and secure over the summer break?

Separate ammunition from firearms during travelling.

“Getting ready to head away for holidays can be a stressful time”, says Mike McIlraith, director of partnerships for Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority.

“It’s important to take time to consider how firearms and ammunition will be transported, stored, and used safely during your holidays.

“Here are a few top safety and security tips to have in mind over your holidays.”

Travelling with firearms

Firearms can never be left in a vehicle overnight. So, if you pack the vehicle the night before, for an early start in the morning, make sure you leave time and space, and pack your firearm just before you travel.

Firearms must be transported out of sight. Dedicate a spot in the vehicle where they can’t be seen if someone looks through the window.

Firearms must either be inoperable (bolt out or trigger lock in) or in a locked container when travelling. Do both where you can.

Ammunition must be transported separately to the firearm, and in a locked container if practical. This will make it more difficult to access both the firearm and ammunition if someone breaks into your vehicle.

Firearms can only be left unattended in a locked vehicle for 60 minutes (while you’re nearby). So, plan your meals and rest breaks accordingly.

Storing firearms so they don’t get into the wrong hands

Think about what you’ll do with your firearm once you get to your holiday destination. If you’re staying with friends and family who own firearms, ask to use their storage.

If you use a regular hut or bach, install a gun safe, a firearm rack or a secure cable system.

Steel cables and padlocks can help secure your firearm to the framing of a building, pipes or built-in furniture. Store ammunition separately to your firearm.