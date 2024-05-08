Lou Brider (left) has been contracted as the programme lead for the Waimarino Development and will work with co-chairwoman Honey Winter.

Lou Brider (left) has been contracted as the programme lead for the Waimarino Development and will work with co-chairwoman Honey Winter.

Plans to expand the Waimarino Health Centre are well under way, with Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora confirming an architect and project group have now been appointed.

The vision for the centre is that it will be a hub for the Waimarino community, bringing together local health and social service providers working across the communities of Raetihi and Ohakune.

Primary health practice Ruapehu Health will become part of the new centre in Seddon St.

Lou Brider has been contracted as the programme lead for the Waimarino Development.

She has experience in banking and business management, and has recently been working as a senior manager for local iwi Uenuku.

“I’m really looking forward to fulfilling the aspirations of our community,” Brider said.

Waimarino Development Group co-chairwoman Honey Winter said it was pleasing to see the programme of work come together.

“We are now back on track to progress this development.”

The Waimarino Development Group faces a tight budget in delivering the concept plan but is optimistic that outcomes will be improved for the community.

Some of the providers will be located within the centre and others will deliver their services on a casual basis when said services are applicable.

The objective of providing an integrated service and one-stop shop is to ensure whānau do not have to repeat their story to many providers who are not connected and not working together on their behalf.