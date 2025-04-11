Get out in the sun while crafting with Ruapehu Libraries’ pot painting classes available at Taumarunui and Ohakune libraries. The two libraries will have a craft table open from 10am to 4pm every day of the school holidays for free form crafting. Or keep away from the mess of paint and glue with the Lego club.

South Taranaki District Council has planned a long list of fun craft events making key rings, nature and autumn-inspired art sessions, cupcake decorating, and making planters and games from recycled materials.

There are plenty of non-craft activities in South Taranaki as well. For the sporty kids, there’s the ninja kid challenge, rugby skills, roller skating, tennis and a colour run. Two movie nights are scheduled at Hāwera Cinema as part of the programme with newly-released films Dog Man and Snow White. The Big Day Out will feature indoor trampolines, laser tag, bowling and a pizza party.

Bulls Library has different activities each week of the holidays. The first week will feature art robots, a treasure hunt and colouring in, while the second will have virtual reality, games and crafts.

Marton Library has a range of activities over the two weeks including play dough, Easter colouring competitions, virtual reality and more.

Up-and-coming soccer stars can perfect their skills with Central Football. There is a three-day holiday programme in Whanganui, a one-day goalkeeping programme in Whanganui and a two-day programme in Hāwera.

For more Easter-themed fun head to Whanganui Toy Library’s Easter Bunny Adventure supported by Little Nui. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, crafts and ice cream on Saturday, April 19.

Whanganui

Monday, April 14 to Thursday, April 24

DIY Spy Crafts, Davis Library. From 10am on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10:30 on Wednesday. Free, no booking required. More information can be found on the Whanganui District Library Facebook page.

Monday, April 14 to Wednesday, April 16

Central Football Holiday Programme, Wembley Park. 9am to 3pm. Suitable for ages 6 to 12. $95 per person. For more information email cathy@centralfootball.co.nz

Tuesday, April 15

Introduction to Printmaking, Whanganui Regional Museum. 10am to noon. Suitable for ages 7 and up. Free/koha, booking required, email info@wrm.org.nz

Thursday, April 17, Tuesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 24

Easter Crafts, Whanganui Regional Museum. 10am to noon. Suitable for ages 7 and up. $5 per person, booking required, email info@wrm.org.nz or visit wrm.org.nz/visit/events/

Saturday, April 19

Easter Bunny’s Adventure, Toy Library. From 10am. $5 per person, to buy tickets message the Whanganui Toy Library on Facebook.

Wednesday, April 23

Central Football Goalkeeper Programme, Wembley Park. 9am to 3pm. Suitable for ages 6 to 12. $35, for more information email cathy@centralfootball.co.nz

Thursday, April 24

Painting Miniatures, Sarjeant Gallery. 2-4pm. Suitable for ages 12 to 18. $30, limited spaces, to book phone (06) 349 050.

Ruapehu

Monday, April 14

Lego Club, Ohakune Library. 1.30-3pm. Suitable for ages 6 to 12. Limited spaces.

Tuesday, April 15

Pot Painting, Taumarunui Library. 10.30am to noon. Suitable for ages 6 to 12. Limited spaces.

Wednesday, April 16

Pot Painting, Ohakune Library. 10.30am to noon. Suitable for ages 6 to 12. Limited spaces.

Wednesday, April 23

Lego Club, Taumarunui Library. 1.30-3pm. Suitable for ages 6 to 12. Limited spaces.

Rangitikei

Saturday, April 12 to Thursday, April 24

Crafts, virtual reality and more, Marton Community Hub. Library hours 9am to 5pm weekdays, 9am to noon Saturdays. Closed April 18, 21, 25 and Sundays.

Tuesday, April 15 to Saturday, April 19

Treasure hunt, art robots and more, Bulls Community Hub. 10am to 4pm. Free, no booking required.

Tuesday, April 22 to Saturday, April 26

Virtual reality, games and more, Bulls Community Hub. 10am to 4pm. Free, no booking required.

South Taranaki

Monday, April 14

Easter Scavenger Hunt, King Edward Park. 3.30-5pm. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Free, no booking required.

Tuesday, April 15

Ninja Kid Challenge, Hāwera LibraryPlus. From 2.30pm. Suitable for ages 5 to 12. Free, no booking required.

Tuesday, April 15

Empower Youth Fun Colour Run, Hāwera TSB Hub. 10am to 4pm. Recommended for ages 10 to 24. Free, no booking required.

Wednesday, April 23

Big Day Out, depart from Hāwera TSB Hub. 9am to 4pm. Suitable for ages 10 to 13. $30, limited spaces, book at iSite by April 16.

Wednesday, April 23 to Thursday, April 24

Central Football Holiday Programme, 9am to 3pm. Suitable for ages 6 to 12. $65, for more information email johng@centralfootball.co.nz

To see the rest of the events on South Taranaki District Council’s Happening Holidays schedule visit southtaranaki.com/our-community/events/

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.