Aranga Moljn was the 2022 recipient of the Wynne Costley Study Award. Photo/ Supplied

Aranga Moljn was the 2022 recipient of the Wynne Costley Study Award. Photo/ Supplied

Applications are now open for the 2023 Wynne Costley Study Award.

This award honours the memory of Wynne Costley, born Wynne Dunkley, who taught at Wanganui Technical and Whanganui Girls’ College in the 1950s and 1960s.

Wynne will also be remembered locally for her participation in drama. In the 21 years since the inception of the award, 60 young women have received either an award or a grant to assist with the costs of their study.

The 2022 recipient was Aranga Moljn, a past pupil of Whanganui Girls’ College. At the time of receiving her award, Aranga was in her second year at Victoria University studying towards a conjoint BA and LLB.

Prospective applicants are welcome to contact the secretary of Wanganui Federation of University Women Trust on 06 345 4292.