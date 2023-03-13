The Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Future Champions Trust aims to support young sportspeople.

The first Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Future Champions Trust funding round for 2023 is now open, and the trust is welcoming applications. The trust provides financial support to Whanganui’s talented young sportspeople, who have the ability to compete at the very highest level but may need some extra support to achieve their goals.

The trust is encouraging promising athletes who would benefit from financial support to consider applying, with the aim of giving our talented sporting youth a “helping hand” towards achieving success on the world stage.

Philippa Baker-Hogan, chairwoman of the trust, says the Mitre 10 Mega Future Champions Trust is proud to have supported many young athletes over the years who continue to be great ambassadors for their respective sports, and for Whanganui.

“To date, the trust has granted just over $77,000 to 53 individual athletes, assisting them in reaching their goals and achieving at internationally acclaimed events like Olympic and Commonwealth Games, World Cups and other major events.

“These same athletes then give their knowledge to the Whanganui community, inspiring the next pool of up-and-coming athletes. It’s a great cycle of reciprocity that keeps sports healthy,” says Philippa.

“As always, the trust is appreciative of the support from our sponsors and partners, in particular Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui and the Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust. We also welcome expressions of interest from individuals, families and local businesses keen to contribute support at any level.”

Funding rounds are held twice yearly, at the end of March and September. The previous round provided support to the following young Whanganui athletes:

Angus Sewell – represented New Zealand in the Asia Pacific Canoe Sprint Cup in Japan, September 2022.

Pippa McKee – selected to compete in the Americas Cup Roller Skating Championship in Orlando, Florida in January 2023.

Jordyn Leiasamaivao-Turvey – member of the New Zealand Under-20 Development Men’s Indoor Volleyball team competing in the Australia Junior Volleyball Championships and various tournaments in Australia, July 2022.

Thor Darlington – selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools Junior Boys’ Squash team to play in the Trans-Tasman Squash Competition in August 2022.

Max Walsh – travelled to compete as part of the inaugural Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup in Warrington, England in October 2022.

Whanganui figure skater Pippa McKee was one of the recipients of the 2022 round of funding from the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust. Photo / Steven Neville

Athletes interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.futurechampionstrust.org to assess the criteria for the fund and download an application form. Applications for this round of funding close on March 31.