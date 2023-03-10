Whanganui figure skater Pippa McKee was one of the recipients of the last round of funding from the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust. Photo / Steven Neville

The Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust is encouraging talented young sportspeople to apply for the first round of funding for 2023.

The trust provides financial support to local sportspeople with the ability to compete at the highest level but who may need extra support to achieve their goals.

Trust chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan said they were proud to have supported many athletes over the years who continued to be great ambassadors for their sports and for Whanganui.

“To date, the trust has granted just over $77,000 to 53 individual athletes, assisting them in reaching their goals and achieving at internationally acclaimed events like Olympic and Commonwealth Games, world cups and other major events,” she said.

The athletes had given back to the Whanganui community, sharing their knowledge and inspiring the next generation of sportspeople, she said.

“It’s a great cycle of reciprocity that keeps sports healthy,” Baker-Hogan said.

The previous round provided funding for five Whanganui athletes - canoeist Angus Sewell (Asia Pacific Canoe Sprint Cup in Japan), figure skater Pippa McKee (Americas Cup Roller Skating Championship in Orlando, Florida), indoor volleyball player Jordyn Leiasamaivao-Turvey (New Zealand Under 20 Development Men’s Indoor Volleyball team for the Australia Junior Volleyball Champs and various tournaments in Australia), squash player Thor Darlington (New Zealand Secondary Schools Junior Boys Squash team for the Trans-Tasman Squash Competition) and rugby league player Max Walsh (inaugural Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup in Warrington, England).

Funding rounds are held twice a year at the end of March and September.

Sportspeople who are interested can visit www.futurechampionstrust.org to asses the criteria for the fund and download an application form.

Applications for this round of funding close on March 31.