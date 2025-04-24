About 2000 people attended Whanganui's Anzac Day Dawn Service, held outside the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Despite the chilly early morning temperature of 7C, an estimated 2000 people gathered outside the Whanganui War Memorial Centre to pay their respects to the fallen.
The event started with the fall-in march, which included Defence Force personnel, Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) personnel, emergency services, Scouts, Guides, school representatives and others.
Speeches were made by Whanganui RSA Welfare Trust president Robert Allen, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Captain John Granville.
Tripe shared “two ordinary stories of extraordinary people from Whanganui” who were involved in World War I, Billy Connell and Annie Montgomerie.
Connell, who moved to Whanganui in 1911, was 21 when the war broke out and, against protocol, took his camera to Europe and captured his story.
She moved to London in 1916 to be closer to her two sons, who were serving, and navigated life in wartime Britain.
Tripe acknowledged the importance of differing perspectives.
“We usually gain information about the war from men in particular from their diaries and letters; however, just as important are the views and perspective of women,” he said.
Guest speaker Captain John Granville said it was fitting that the service was held at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre, which was a memorial for 378 men from the Whanganui District who did not return from World War II.
“These monuments were built with a focus for families to mourn and citizens to remember and honour those that did not return,” Granville said.
He finished by quoting Benjamin Franklin.
“There never was a good war nor a bad peace,” he said.
In attendance was Mike Green, who is employed to look after the cenotaph and has family members currently serving in the forces.
He said his job had made him become a part of the commemorations year-by-year and he was pleased to see the strong turnout, especially the number of children present.
“It’s important because it is to remember those that have passed and it’s their grandparents, great-great-grandparents,” Green said.
“Even those that didn’t serve, they still come along to remember somebody.”
This year marks 80 years since the liberation of the death camps and Victory in Europe Day – the surrender of Germany and conclusion of World War II in Europe.
In his speech, RSA president Allen referenced current warfare around the globe and the lessons younger generations must learn.
“The world in which we live has seen a series of massive setbacks to stability in regions across the world,” he said.
“The horrors of war should not be forgotten and there is hope that the younger generation are taught that if war is in any sense worse than hell, then this is true and large measure because war is the unleashing of hell and evil in its purest form – evil always seeks to harm the purest, the best and the innocent, first and foremost.
In Mangaweka, about 100 members of the community gathered under a crystal-clear sky, with temperatures hovering around the frost zone, for the Dawn Parade and Service, resident Richard Aslett said.
Wreaths were laid at Mangaweka School’s Memorial Gates by individuals and organisations, including Mangaweka Heritage, Fire Service, Mangaweka School, Mangaweka Playcentre, Rangitikei District Council, RSA and others.