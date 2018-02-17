Bill English announces he is quitting as National Party leader and retiring from Parliament.

IF there is a perfect way to leave politics, Bill English has probably done it - with his party at the top of the polls after nine years in government and the economy it managed still strong.

As he was announcing his retirement, the Treasury revealed a larger-than-expected Budget surplus for the second half of last year, the economy having generated $600 million more tax for the new Labour-led Government.

But what makes his departure possibly unique is that his final election was not the defeat that eventually has come to all previous prime ministers who stayed the course.

His government was denied a fourth term by a small party that put the second-placed party in power for the first time under MMP.

English came into Parliament at just 28 with the National landslide in 1990. The country was in the most painful phase of economic reform, and recession.