Annual Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid event at Whanganui's Cooks Gardens on November 27

Thousands of primary school children will take on the Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid challenge at Cooks Gardens on Friday. Photo / File

More than 2500 kids will be toughing it out at Cooks Gardens on Friday, November 27.

It's the 10th Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid event, organised by Sport Whanganui, with 37 schools and 2640 primary school children registered. The course through Cooks Gardens has 18 obstacles, including two big slides.

The annual event is for Whanganui tamariki from Year 3 to 8, with the vision to get them out there, being active and having fun. Although the course is challenging, Sport Whanganui ensures fun is the top priority, with kids slipping, sliding, climbing and crawling their way around the course.

The individual events will be from 10am to 2.30pm and in the afternoon each school will have a team into the four-person team race.

On Thursday, November 26, Sport Whanganui is also running Tough Teens for secondary students in Years 9 and 10.

And for the first time, Tougher Together is being held on Thursday, November 26, from 4pm to 6pm to allow family groups to run the Tough Kid course. Families are asked to bring a gold coin donation which will be given to Life to the Max, a local social work service that works with children and their families to enable better life outcomes and support them to become positive contributors to the Whanganui community.

Sport Whanganui would like to thank all the local businesses and people that have sponsored obstacles, helped build obstacles, or are giving up their time to help at the events.

For inquiries, contact Annette Cox on annette@sportwhanganui.co.nz or 06 349 2327.