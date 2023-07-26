Wayne, Andrew and Kirsten at an outdoor festival in Island Bay a couple of years ago.

Andrew London is the epitome of the Kiwi musician. He is versatile. You are just as likely to find him entertaining passengers on an international cruise ship as you are to hear him performing for the locals in a small town. In Whanganui, you can hear him at the Royal Opera House, at the Jazz Club, or this Friday on the glorious stage of the Musicians Club.

He performs with his long-time partner Kirsten or with any number of his many musical friends in a raft of projects. He is a singer, a songwriter, a satirist and a guitarist.

For those of you who have yet to encounter his many talents, you may not know he hails from Whanganui and really is very good!

It is only fitting the show he’ll bring us on Friday, Andrew London and the Swing Voters, features two accomplished local musicians, with Michael Franklin-Browne on drums and Brian Omundsen (from Turakina) on tenor saxophone. Kirsten will be by his side on bass, along with another great collaborator, Wayne Mason, on keys. Andrew has written screeds of swing, blues and country-rock originals over the years and will play a selection of these, along with a handful of standards in similar genres.

And he is so looking forward to the gig when he says: “We seldom get the chance to play with not just one, but two unrestrainable soloists who improvise with as much abandon as Wayne and Brian do, throwing caution to the wind - and sometimes their instruments as well.”

This will be another impressive Whanganui Musicians Club Night, with the usual yet unpredictable open mic kicking off at 7pm. Andrew will take to the stage around 9pm, but it’s best to arrive early as timings can fluctuate, and depend on who turns up to perform on the night.

Come along, support live music and have a great time with our fabulous community of musicians and music lovers!

■ Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Avenue, Friday, August 4, 7pm. General admission is $15, and $10 for club members.