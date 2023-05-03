Mischief Cafe owners Jaymie Massey (left) and Debra Frederick are using thier Amplify grant for new signage to increase their visibility in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui cafe and a lighting business are two recipients of the latest round of Whanganui & Partners’ Amplify grants.

Launched last year to help boost local businesses and organisations, Amplify grants can be up to $4000 and are targeted for specific costs that will enable a step toward meaningful growth.

Whanganui & Partners business growth adviser Simon Putan said the independent panel that assessed eligibility had considered 84 applications for grants, and seven recipients were selected.

“One of the great things about Amplify is we are able to see so many businesses making plans for growth and improvement,” he said.

“It gives us a good chance to see how keen local businesses are to innovate and make meaningful changes. Amplify is one way we can help businesses grow, but there are many more suitable funding streams, mentorships and networks we can connect businesses with.”

Mischief Cafe owners Debra Frederick and Jaymie Massey bought the business from their former boss Sonya Mathias in April 2021, and said the impacts of Covid-19 had affected them more than some others in the hospitality sector.

Because they had owned the business for just a few months when New Zealand’s second national lockdown was announced in August 2021, they were ineligible for some of the Government assistance offered to the industry.

They were impacted again when the traffic light system was implemented during their busiest time in early 2022, so they were pleased their second year of ownership had gone smoothly.

“The Amplify grant is just awesome,” Frederick said.

“We are using it for new outdoor signage that improves our visibility.”

Massey said although people who worked in the vicinity of the Guyton St and St Hill St intersection provided regular patronage, they would like to attract a wider customer base.

“I meet people who have never heard of us and don’t know where we are, even though the cafe has been here for a long time.

“The signs will make us more visible to people driving by or walking around town,” she said.

James Hudson, of Assortment Lighting, said the Amplify Grant would enable a computer software upgrade for his partner Susie Millner, which she'd use for the creation of three-dimensional designs.

Assortment is a Whanganui-based boutique lighting company specialising in pendant lighting, wall lights and outdoor lighting.

Partners Susie Millner and James Hudson established their home-based business in Whanganui in 2021.

“We had been living and working in Sydney for several years, and we decided to move home and use our contacts to start an import business here,” Hudson said.

“Initially, we were solely importing all our range from Australia, but Susie started designing new lines after we moved to Hawke’s Bay four and a half years ago. The Amplify grant will be used to upgrade our computer system, because the one we have only allows Susie to produce designs in 2D and they really need to be 3D.”

Hudson, who also works part-time as a video producer, said Whanganui had proved to be a great central location for the business.

“Times were tough when we came here during the Covid pandemic, and the best way for us to survive was to run Assortment as a home-based business. It has worked out well, so we have continued to work from home.”

The other successful applicants for the latest round of grants were Lads Brewing, Rivercity Trees, artist Sue Cooke, The Bean Project and Whanganui Tours.

Applications for the next round of Amplify grants close at 5pm on Friday, May 26. Applications can be made online at discoverwhanganui.nz/amplify.