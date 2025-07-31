Advertisement
Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa duo yet to secure yacht for Cook Strait crossing

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa adventurers Huw Kingston and Laurence Mote, who passed through the central North Island in late July, are still in search of a yacht for their Cook Strait crossing.

Australian activist Huw Kingston and ex-New Zealand representative mountain biker Laurence Mote have not yet secured a sailing yacht for their crossing of Cook Strait.

They are more than halfway through Alpine Odyssey Aotearoa - a 4000km journey of the length of New Zealand via foot, cycling, skiing and sailing

